Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Boycott Of Political Leaders

The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning any attempt to boycott political leaders, a move which follows protests against the ruling coalition leaders in several villages over the centre's farm laws.

The Congress staged a walkout from the House after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the resolution.

"If any organisation or section of society talks about boycotting leaders of any political party, this House proposes to condemn it," the resolution stated.

The resolution did not refer to any political party or farmers.

It was passed by a voice vote after the Congress walkout with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying there was no need to bring it as maintaining law and order is the government's responsibility.

The resolution was moved days after a no-confidence motion brought by the Congress was defeated in the state Assembly with five of seven Independent MLAs and one Haryana Lokhit Party legislator voting against it.

Mr Khattar also accused the Congress of instigating farmers and supporting those boycotting BJP-JJP leaders.

"You are murderers of democracy, we will not allow this," said Mr Khattar pointing to Congress MLAs.

Mr Hooda denied the charge and said, "On the floor of the House, on behalf of my party, I want to say that no Congress member is instigating them. We are only supporting their demands."

As the resolution was being taken up, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked senior Congress MLA RS Kadian not to interrupt frequently.

"I request with folded hands that you should maintain the decorum of the House. Such behaviour in the House is not acceptable," he said.

Before the resolution was moved by Khattar, BJP's Ambala legislator Aseem Goel referred to a protest outside his residence recently and alleged that among the protesters were office-bearers of the Congress.