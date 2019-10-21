Haryana Election 2019: TikTok Star And Haryana BJP Candidate Sonali Phogat Casts Her Vote

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Sonali Phogat flashed her inked finger before the media.

BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat voted at a polling booth in Haryana's Hisar on Monday. After casting her vote, a beaming Mr Phogat flashed her inked finger in front of mediapersons.

Ms Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, is contesting the assembly election in Haryana, representing the BJP in Adampur. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, a three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal.

On October 4, Ms Phogat filed her nomination for the assembly polls. She also asserted that the support of the BJP leaders and her fans will ensure her victory.

Polling for 90 seats in the state began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The electoral fate of 1,169 candidates will be sealed in Electronic Voting Machines by people who will vote in the assembly elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up for citizens to cast their votes.

The assembly polls will witness a multi-cornered contest among the BJP, the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the recently formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Votes will be counted on October 24.

In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government on its own strength while the Congress managed just 15 seats. The INLD finished second with 19 seats.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.