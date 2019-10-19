Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Director General Of Police, Over 75,000 Security Personnel Mobilised For Haryana Poll Duty

In a statement, the director general of police said the force has taken all measures to ensure that the election is carried out in a peaceful manner.

All India | | Updated: October 19, 2019 19:58 IST
As part of election preparations, neighbouring states will also deploy maximum force in their territory


Chandigarh: 

Over 75,000 police personnel have been mobilised as part of the security arrangements for the October 21 Haryana Assembly election, state police chief Manoj Yadava said today.

As part of election preparedness, the neighbouring states will also deploy maximum force in their territory to ensure sealing of inter-state borders before the polls, he said.

All the Range ADGPs and IGs, commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have already been instructed to leave no stone unturned for maintaining law and order at their respective places of postings.

Giving details about the security arrangement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said 130 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of the state.

Additionally, 26,896 state police personnel, 22,806 home guard volunteers, 7,936 special police officers and 6,001 police trainees are on poll duty to ensure tight vigil and security at all polling stations in the state, he said.

Virk said 21 senior police officers along with additional forces have been deputed in different districts apart from those already posted there to deal with any law and order situation.

Monitoring has been intensified by the flying squads and other surveillance teams to prevent violation of model code of conduct especially distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the police officer said.



