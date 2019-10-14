Haryana Election 2019: 'Anti-Women Character': Congress On ML Khattar's Jibe At Sonia Gandhi

Manohar Lal Khattar was campaigning for the BJP in Haryana's Sonipat (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's snide remark at Congress President Sonia Gandhi has prompted a counterattack from her party, which said the comment showed "the anti-women character" of the BJP.

"The comment made by the BJP's Chief Minister is not only cheap and objectionable, it also shows the anti-women character of the BJP. We condemn Chief Minister ML Khattar's remark and demand an immediate apology from him," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Khattar was campaigning for his party in Haryana's Sonipat when he made the remark.

"After the defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Rahul (Rahul Gandhi) quit as the party president and said the new Congress chief should not be from the Gandhi family. We welcomed his decision. It is good to end dynasty politics. Then, these people started searching (the new president) across the country. After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the Congress chief. It was like khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya...," he said.

Taking responsibility for the Congress's loss, Mr Gandhi had resigned from the party's top job, insisting that "accountability" must be maintained. He had ruled out his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's taking over the post, underscoring that the Congress must look for a non-Gandhi leader.

After consultations that went on for months, the party's top decision-making body, the Working Committee, picked Mrs Gandhi as the Congress president.

The BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accuses the Congress of practicing dynasty politics for having members of the Nehru-Gandhi family as its president.

Mr Khattar, who became the Chief Minister of Haryana in 2014, is known for triggering controversies with his comments. He was widely criticised for his recent remark on Kashmiri women after the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August.

"Now some people say Kashmir is open; they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society," he had said.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the counting will take place three days later.

