Haryana Announces 9 pm To 5 am Night Curfew From Tonight Amid Covid Surge

Haryana reported a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday.

Haryana on Monday announced a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as the state battles a huge rise in coronavirus cases along with rest of the country.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told news agency PTI.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the number of deaths to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.