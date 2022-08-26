6 Members Of A Family, Including 2 Children, Found Dead In Haryana

The officials recovered a suicide note from the spot. (File)

In a shocking incident, six members of a family were found dead this morning in Balana village in Haryana's Ambala, said officials on Friday. The officials recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The dead have been identified as Sangat Ram (65), his wife Mahindra Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh (34), and his wife Reena. Two daughters of Sukhwinder Singh -- Ashu (5) and Jassi (7) -- were also among those found dead.

"Six members, including two children, of the same family found dead. A crime team has been called to the scene. A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation underway," said Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, Joginder Sharma.

In a similar incident earlier this month, six members of a family were found dead at their home in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

"Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu," the Jammu and Kashmir police had said.

The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.