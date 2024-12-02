Karnataka IPS Officer, On His Way To Take Up First Posting, Dies In Accident

Harsh Bardhan was a resident of Madhya Pradesh

A young IPS officer in Karnataka, who had recently finished his training, died in an accident on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district on Sunday. Harsh Bardhan, 26, was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre.

The accident took place when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst and the driver lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit a house and a tree on the roadside.

Mr Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during treatment, while the driver suffered minor injuries.

Visuals from the spot showed heavily mangled remains of the police vehicle.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences to his family and said "this should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off".

"Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off," he posted in Kannada on X.

"I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan's soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family," Mr Siddaramaiah added.

Sadananda Gowda, the former chief minister of Karnataka, called it a "tragic loss".

"India has lost a dedicated young officer in the making," Mr Gowda, an ex-Lok Sabha MP, posted on X.

Tragic loss of 2023 batch IPS probationer Harsha Vardhan in a road accident near Hassan. He was on his way for district training after completing KPA training.



India has lost a dedicated young officer in the making. pic.twitter.com/toX1l2Nc25 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) December 1, 2024

Mr Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, the police said.

According to reports, he had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.