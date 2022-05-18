Hardik Patel Quits Congress, "Distracted By Phones" Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Hardik Patel joined the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha election.

Hardik Patel has quit the Congress, in a huge blow to the party just months before the Gujarat election. In a long resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he took aim at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Our leader was abroad when he was needed in India during critical times."

Days after Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat visit, when a meeting between the two did not materialize, Hardik Patel also wrote, without naming anyone: "When I met top leaders, they seemed distracted by their mobile phones and other issues as opposed to listening to issues concerning Gujarat."

The Congress leadership "strongly dislikes Gujarat and has no interest in the state", he said, adding that the Congress "has been rejected in virtually every state because they have no roadmap to present to the people."

The Patidar activist joined the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha election. He was made the Working President of the Congress in Gujarat, a post that he said had meant little in his years in the party.

"I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that with this step, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat in future," Hardik Patel wrote in a Twitter post sharing his resignation letter.

He had been complaining over the past few weeks about the Gujarat Congress leadership sidelining him and had compared it to the feeling of a "groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy)".

Recently, he had also tried to meet with Rahul Gandhi, who had brought him into the Congress, but that meeting didn't take place.

"The Congress party's politics are restricted to merely opposing everything the government does," he wrote in a long resignation letter in Hindi.

He said the party "came in the way" of resolving key issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Goods and Services Tax, the Ayodhya temple-mosque case and Article 370 (the scrapped constitutional provision that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir).

"People in the country expect political leaders to think about their future and how to take the nation forward," he had said.