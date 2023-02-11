'Taste The World': 2-Day G20 International Food Festival In Delhi

Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurated the food festival at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The theme of the festival, being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), is "Taste the World". Four G20 countries -- China, Turkiye, Japan and Mexico -- are participating in the festival.

Talking to reporters, the minister said it is not only the NDMC's G20 Food Festival, but also the food festival of the country.

"Very happy to inaugurate the #G20 Food Festival in Talkatora Stadium today. Nice to see how the world is including the nutrition offered by millets in daily food items. Ready-to-Eat dishes & snacks made of millets were also on offer at the event," Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, the housing and urban affairs minister said, "Foodies of the world unite! When one finds Littti Chokha, Paav Bhaaji, Daulat ki Chaat, Jalebis, Paneer Tikka & Japanese Sushi rubbing shoulders, we realise the soft power that cuisine plays in cultural & culinary integration of the world!." During the two day event, visitors will be able to try out cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories -- Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also set up eight stalls at the food festival on the theme of 'International Year of Millets'.

The Delhi Prison Department with Tihar Baking School is also participating in the festival.

"The NDMC is providing required space/stall and other onsite logistics support to all participants. It is also providing onsite electrical/water connection and dustbins as per requirement," the civic body said in a statement on Friday.

"The food festival would generate awareness about India's presidency of the G20 summit, international cuisines and provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation," the NDMC said.