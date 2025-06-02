"Harakiri Arrest": Influencer Sharmishta Panoli's Lawyer On Police Action

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Law student and influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested in a controversial manner, with her lawyer claiming police bypassed arrest rules. Accused of inciting religious tensions, she is in judicial custody. Criticism of her arrest has surfaced.

Law student and influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested in a "harakiri" manner and the police have bypassed the basic rules of arrest, her lawyer Mohammed Shamimuddin has said.

"They went to her house. But there was no one at home so the police sought a warrant from magistrate and arrested her. They didn't attempt to contact her on the phone either. This shows how the police acted in a harakiri manner and the ground on which the Kolkata police custody was denied," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Ms Panoli, who has been accused of outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups, deliberate insult to provoke breach of peace and incitement to public mischief, was placed in judicial custody by a court in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was arrested from Gurugram on Friday, after her Instagram post had outraged many.

The legal action came after she had tendered an unconditional apology and withdrew her post. Kolkata police have been criticized by many over her arrest and the manner of it and there has been a demand from many, including the Bar Council, that she be released.

The video posted on May 14 - that has since been deleted, was apparently a response to comments from a Pakistani user. In it, the fourth-year law student had criticised Bollywood celebrities for their alleged silence on Operation Sindoor and made communally charged remarks that offended many and led to a call for her arrest.

The Kolkata Police have maintained that they followed due process and made a lawful arrest based on the court's warrant.

"The police are investigating why such statement was made by her and if she was provoked or other people involved. Her phone and laptop have been seized by the police. They have recorded her statement," her lawyer said.

He also claimed that she has not been given access to a hygienic toilet, and her requests for newspapers and magazines have also has been denied.

"We have brought this to the magistrate's attention. The jail super has been directed to file a report by June 4," he said. "The next legal recourse is being decided and will be taken in the next 2-3 days, and we will push for her bail," he added.