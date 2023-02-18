'Happy To See This': PM After Electrocuted Elephant Saved in Karnataka

The elephant was electrocuted.at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Timely intervention by the staff at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka saved the life of an elephant after it was electrocuted. The act won hearts on the Internet and also drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to videos of the rescue shared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable”.

In one of the video clips, the female elephant is lying partially unconscious on the ground moving its legs and trunk. Several people are seen tending to the tusker at the reserve. Another clip shows the elephant walking away after gaining consciousness.

According to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, the elephant was later released into the reserve and is being monitored by the staff. “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored,” Mr Yadav tweeted.

“Our forest frontline workers are our pride,” he added.

Many Twitter users praised the staff of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving the elephant.

“Great to witness such compassionate efforts by the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Kudos to them for their commendable work towards wildlife conservation. Let's all strive to protect and preserve our precious flora and fauna,” a person wrote.

Another user said, “Congratulations doing great job”.

“Everyone should do the same thing. Only then a great India will be made,” a comment read.

“Prevention is better than cure. Make sure these wires are and other such forest hazards are removed. This time life is saved. Thankful to our forest department,” a person wrote.

One user suggested that saving the elephant was akin to “worshipping mother Earth”.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has one of the richest biodiversity in the country. It has the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the South and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in the South West.