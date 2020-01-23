71st Republic Day: How Is Independence Day Different From Republic Day

Republic Day Parade 2020 will be attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, is around the corner. It is a day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, three years after the country got freedom from tyrannical British rule. Even after over seven decades of getting Independence, many people often get confused between Republic Day and Independence Day and use them interchangeably. Last year, a petition was filed against Delhi Police for referring the country's Independence Day on August 15 as "Republic Day" in its advisory.

Here we bring some basic differences between the two days, so that you never get confused between Independence Day and Republic Day.

Date

India celebrated its first Independence Day on August 15, 1947.

India celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1950.

Significance

On Independence Day, India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country after more than 200 years.

On Republic Day, India formally adopted the Constitution and became an independent republic.

Celebration

Independence Day is celebrated in the memory of our freedom fighters, soldiers and revolutionary leaders who died protecting us and getting us our freedom. On this day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at Red Fort and addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Several parades are taken out in the state capitals and district headquarters to celebrate Independence Day. Indians across the country hoist the national flag to mark the day. Many also fly kites, sing patriotic songs and exchange sweets to celebrate the day of independence. On the eve of Independence Day, the President addresses the nation in a televised speech.

On Republic Day on January 26 in New Delhi, the President's bodyguard, a 200-strong cavalry unit -- draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans -- escort the president to the stage at the Republic Day parade and give the order for the national anthem to begin. Attended by world leaders and beamed across the nation of 1.3 billion, the Republic Day parade in New Delhi showcases India's military might and is the premier state event of the year.

Independence Day and Republic Day are national holidays.