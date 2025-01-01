Happy New Year 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Extend New Year Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their New Year greetings on Wednesday to the nation, hoping that 2025 brings new opportunities, success, and joy to all.

President Murmu urged people to renew their commitment to work together to create a brighter, more inclusive, sustainable future for India and the world.

She wrote on X, "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world."

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2025

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said this year marks the nation's entry into the final quarter of our Constitution's centenary and is the time to rededicate ourselves towards realizing the vision of our Constitution makers.

"Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 – a momentous juncture in our republic's journey. This year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution's centenary. Time for us to rededicate ourselves towards realizing the vision of our #Constitution makers while advancing towards #ViksitBharat at 2047. Let us move forward with determination, nurturing democratic values with resolve to keep nation first. Wishing all a happy and purposeful," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year greetings, hoping that 2025 brings new opportunities and success to all.

Taking to X, he wished that all be blessed with good health and prosperity.

“May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," the PM wrote on his X handle.

Happy 2025!



May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

The nation welcomed the year 2025 with various celebrations. Some prayed to enter the New Year offerings at temples and other religious places and many took to the streets to celebrate with friends and acquaintances.

Several leaders took to social media to greet the people on the occasion

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati in her greetings wished for a happy, peaceful and prosperous life for all. She wrote on X (in Hindi): "Hearty congratulations to all Indians living in the country and across the world and their families for the New Year 2025 and many best wishes for a happy, peaceful, prosperous and prosperous life. May the struggle of all hardworking people be successful and make their lives happy and prosperous, I wish the nature (almighty) for the same."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on X, "Happy New Year to everyone! May this year be filled with happiness, prosperity and good health."

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari wrote on X, "Wishing a joyful and prosperous 2025! May this year bring abundant joy and good health to all."

