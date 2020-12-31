Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Cards And New Year Decorations

Happy New Year 2021! This is a year of sharing and caring as we welcome the New Year amid fighting a pandemic, economic crisis, loneliness and scores of other issues. The past year has taught us to be incredibly resilient and the world has realized the importance of social support and volunteerism. As we ring in New Year 2021 in the warm comfort of our homes or party with a few friends, spare a thought about health workers and doctors who are on Covid duty in hospitals. Also millions of people including little children are struggling in the cold. So many underprivileged children haven't had the opportunity to continue proper education as they have no access to online classes. This New Year it would be great if we make a resolution to help these children. Another great New Year resolution would be to stay healthy, follow Covid safety measures like not stepping out of our homes without masks. Making masks part of our every day lives in New Year 2021 would go a long way in ensuring good health and overcoming the global crisis together.
New Year is the perfect time of the year to connect with people and tell them that no one is alone. Make a call or send New Year wishes and Greeting Cards to friends and old work mates who you haven't met for a while, particularly amid the pandemic and phases of lockdown. Share New Year wallpapers, and stickers and surprise your loved ones with warm messages on WhatsApp or Faebook.
For those who are having a quiet New Year's Eve with family at home, here are some ideas to pep up the surroundings with colourful decorations and fairy lights. We have tried to compile a few nice wishes, motivational quotes and New Year cards and wallpapers for you.