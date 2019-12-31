Happy New Year 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status, Wallpaper, Theme, Images

Happy New Year 2020 wishes, messages, images, photos you can share.

The decade has ended and another one begins as we draw curtains to an eventful 2019. The new year 2020, which will have another 366 days to offer and will begin on a promising note with New Year resolutions. A year of new beginnings awaits us all and so are the opportunities that lie ahead of us. Let there be a perfect balance and harmony between your personal and professional life, reel and real world and virtual and personal space. To help you thank your loved ones for being an indispensable part of your life, here's some help. A list of thoughtful, funny and promising new year messages and wishes that you can send on the New Year's eve.

Happy New Year 2020 wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, wallpaper, theme and images:

May you have a bright and colourful new year ahead!

You have been there for me as a rock. I can never thank you enough for all that you have done for me. I love you the most. May you have the best year ahead. Always by your side. Happy New Year!

The New Year is here! Look ahead, embark on the road to success. May you have a great journey to your destination! Happy 2020.

We both have have seen many ups and downs in the year gone by, but let's now look forward to better days in the coming year. Hugs to you. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2020: Images, photos you can share on new year.

May this year bring new happiness, goals, achievements and a lot of new inspiration for your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

May you stick to the new year resolution for the year! I will be there to bug you and remind you about it daily! Happy New Year!

Hope the coming year is a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you the best year ahead. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2020: Whatsapp status for New Year eve.

It has been a testing year, but only after complete darkness comes dawn. Your dawn is here. Walk with grace. Happy New Year 2019.

Wishing each day of your life to be filled with success, happiness and prosperity. Happy 2020.

Minutes turn into hours but our conversations never end. Here's to another 365 days on non-stop chatter! Wish you a very happy new year, my friend.

Happy New Year 2020: New Year greetings you can share.

Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year. Here's to new beginnings... Happy New Year!

Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year.

I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead.

May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2020: Images, photos for New Year day.

Here's your chance to turn over a new leaf. May you have a successful journey ahead. Happy New Year!

We learn from each other and blossom together. It is this 'friendship plant' I want to nurture daily. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2020: Wish you a great year ahead!

Wishing you healthy, peaceful and joyful 2020.



Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2020.

May this year be joyful, full of love and laughter. Happy New Year 2020!