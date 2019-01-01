President Kovind, PM Modi, Other Leaders Greet Nation On New Year

Leaders greet nation on New Year 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of New Year 2019.

"Wishing all of you a very Happy New Year. May 2019 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet," the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy 2019.

"Wishing everyone a joyous 2019! May everyone be happy and healthy. I pray that all your wishes are fulfilled in 2019," he tweeted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation on New Year. Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: "I wish you all a Happy New Year!"



Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "The New Year brings with itself renewed hope and 365 opportunities to rise and shine as we continue to march towards a New India. Wishing everyone good health and happiness. Happy 2019!"