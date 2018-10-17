Happy Navami 2018: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images And Whatsapp Status

Happy Maha Navami 2018: May the Goddess give you power and strength.

Navratri, the nine nights Hindu festival is observed every year in October. The ninth day of Navratri is celebrated as Navami and holds a special significance. It was on Navami that Goddess Durga annihilated the buffalo demon Mahishasura and veered off his head. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. During these nine days, devotees observe fast to pay respect to the Goddess. Navratri will culminate on the tenth day with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra on October 19. This year, Mahanavami starts on October 17 and would end on October 18. According to drikpanchang.com, Navami Tithi Begins from 12:49 pm on October 17 and ends on 15:28 pm on October1 8.

On Maha Navami, here are some of the messages and wishes that you can send to your family and friends:

May the Goddess give you power and strength to take on life's battles with ease. Happy Maha Navami!

I pray to Goddess Durga for your long life and well-being. Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami 2018:



Ambe! Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali,

Jay Durge Khappar Wali!

Tere Hi Gun Gaye Bharati,

O Maiya! Hum Sab Utaare Teri Aarti!

Happy Maha Navami!

Maa Durga Ke Aashirwad Se Aapke Mann Ki Har Muraad Poori Ho.

Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami 2018:

On This Auspicious Occasion Of Durga Navami, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success. Happy Maha Navami!

Chand Ki Chandani, Basant Ki Bahar,

Phoolon Ki Khushboo Apno Ka Pyar,

Mubarak Ho Aapko Maha Navami Ka Tyohar,

Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami 2018:

Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout navratras. Happy Maha Navami to all!

On The Pious Occasion Of Mahanavami,

May Maa Durga Fulfill All Of Your Wishes.

Happy Mahanavami