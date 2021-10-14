Happy Maha Navami 2021: WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Messages To Share

Navratri Navami: Maha Navami is one of the most auspicious days of the 10-day festival.

Maha Navami is the last day of the nine-night long festival. It will be observed on October 14, Thursday. With bhog, pandal hopping, dandiya nights, the day witnesses great enthusiasm and joy. Devotees seek blessings for the almighty and break their fast. This is the time when everyone spreads warmth and happiness by exchanging greetings. So to lift your spirits, we have some wishes and messages that you can share with your relatives and friends.

Take a look:

-- Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami

-- May Goddess Durga bless you like she blessed Lord Ram to fight Ravana. Hope you triumph over all evils in life.

-- On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, my greetings to you and your family. Wish you happiness and betterment at all levels.

-- May the festival of Maha Navami be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. Hope this festival brings peace and prosperity to everyone.

-- Wishing you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Maha Navami to you.

-- Shubh Maha Navami. Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes.

-- Maa Durga is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

-- May Goddess Durga be always there to give you power and strength in life. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you and your family.

-- May all your sorrows come to an end. May all your dreams become a reality. Happy Maha Navami to you.