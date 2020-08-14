Happy Independence Day 2020: Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, Wishes, SMS, Messages, Pics, Status For WhatsApp, Facebook

Independence Day 2020: Pics, messages and wishes to share on Independence Day.

On August 15, 1947, India gained independence from British rule after a long and hard fought struggle. Since then, August 15 has been celebrated as Independence Day in the country. Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi, where multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place. Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in the country. While many people celebrate it by listening to the prime minister's speech, traditionally delivered from the Red Fort, others spend the day flying kites and playing patriotic songs.

Independence Day is a day when a sense of patriotic fervour takes over the nation. On this day, people send messages to their friends and family to wish them a Happy Independence Day.

On Independence Day 2020, here are some images, wishes, SMS, messages and quotes that you can send to your near and dear ones:

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

On this Independence Day, let us salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.

May your work become the pride of the nation

May your patriotism take it from strength to strength

Happy Independence Day!

Let us celebrate this Independence Day by pledging to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day 2020!

With pride in our hearts

Faith in our words

And freedom in our minds

We celebrate this day

Happy Independence Day!

This freedom did not come easy

On this Independence Day, let us take a moment to remember the martyrs who fought for it.

Our motherland is our identity, our pride...

Our freedom is earned and deserved..

We should always remember and cherish it!

Happy Independence Day

On this Independence Day, let us pledge to protect the unity of our country and promise to take it to greater heights.

May the great tricolour fly higher and higher each year we celebrate Independence Day!

Here are some Independence Day quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status:

"Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action-Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore

"India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grand mother of tradition. Our most valuable and most artistic materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only!" - Mark Twain

"Everything in India attracts me. It has everything that a human being with the highest possible aspirations can want." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country" - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu