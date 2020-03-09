Holi 2020: Here Are Some Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

On 2020 Holi Let the colours spread the message of peace and happiness.

Holi is about celebration of colours. Today is Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. This festival represents the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of Holi celebrations.

However, this year with the increasing cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease, many people have decided to give a miss to large gatherings. Even political leaders are stepping back from celebrating the event this year.

Here are some of the WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and SMS that you can send on the Holi:

Facebook quotes

Holi is the most widespread celebration of joy, unity, and love. It is all about letting go and embracing freedom and purity.

May God spray colours of success, prosperity and longevity over you and your family and fulfil your each moment with love and happiness.

WhatsApp messages

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness

Here's wishing you a Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to cherish forever

Holi SMS

Hope your life is filled with all the colours of love and happiness this Holi

Wish you a bright and colourful Holi

Wish you a safe and colourful Holi this year.