Holi 2018: Messages, Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Greetings Holi greetings, messages, best wishes SMS, images, quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook that you can send to your family and friends.

10 Best Holi Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Greetings:

Happy Holi!



Here's wishing you and your family a colourful Holi!



Don't forget to share the gujiya and thandai! Dance, sing and be merry!

The festival of colours is here! Happy Holi! Holi , the festival of colours is here! Time to smear your dear ones with gulal, enjoy the playful exchange with water gun, savour the festive sweet Gujiya and have thandai with friends and family, bidding goodbye to the winters. It's a festival that promotes brotherhood, togetherness and merry making. A legend that goes with the festival is that Lord Krishna once complained to his mother Yashoda about his dark complexion and asked why Radha is so fair. His mother suggested him to go and playfully colour Radha. Krishna went to Radha's village in Barsana and smeared her and other gopis with gulaal. Thus began the tradition of Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, also called Badi Holi . While you celebrate the festival of Holi with your dear ones, do remember the ones who you are unable to meet on that day and send them Holi greetings and wishes on Whatsapp, SMS, Facebook with Holi images and quotes.Colours bring so much joy!. May the cheer of colours always remain in your life!Happy Holi!Here's wishing you and your family a colourful Holi!Don't forget to share the gujiya and thandai! Dance, sing and be merry!The festival of colours is here! Happy Holi! May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you a happy Holi!



Rang barse, bahaar barse,

Aapke jeewan mein khushiyon ki fuhaar barse!

Happy Holi! Holi ke din dushman bhi galey lag jaate hain!

Happy Holi to all!



Rangon ke tyohaar mein ho pyaar ki mithas aur yaaron ka saath! Happy Holi! Rangon ke tyohaar mein ho pyaar ki mithas aur yaaron ka saath! Happy Holi! Gale lago aaj dushman ke bhi,

Aai Holi Aai,

Milan, bhaichaare ka paigaam hai laai,

Aai Holi Aai!

Bolo sa ra ra ra!



Rang, pichkari hai taiyaar,

Aao manayein Holi ka pyara tyohaar!



