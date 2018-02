List Of Holi Special Trains: Dates, Timings, Train Numbers, Routes And Other Latest Details

The Holi festival is on Friday, March 2 this year. Keeping in mind the festive rush during Holi long weekend, the Indian Railways has announced a list of special trains in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The East Central Railways administration will run nine special trains, including Patna-Ranchi-Patna Special. Earlier this month, Western Railway had also announced two Holi Special trains to Patna on special fare. They are 09011/09012 Bandra Terminus - Patna (Weekly) Superfast Special Train and 09421/09422 Ahmedabad - Patna (Weekly) Special Train. The Central Railways also announced eight Holi special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Barauni, Bihar last week.

Here is the list of special trains announced for Holi long weekend by Eastern Railways:

1. Ranchi-Patna Holi Special: The Ranchi Patna Holi special train (08621) will be launched at 11:15 PM from Ranchi junction on February 28. It is scheduled to reach Patna at 9.15 AM the next day. The same train, with number 08622, will leave Patna on March 1 at 10.15 am and reach Ranchi the same day at 6:30 pm.

2. Asansol-Patna Holi Special: The Asansol Patna Holi Special train (03561) will leave Asansol at 7:15 AM on February 24, February 25, March 3 and March 4. The same train will be 03562 Patna Asansol Holi special and depart from Patna junction at 3:15 AM on February 24, February 25, March 3 and March 4.



3. Habibganj-Patna Superfast Holi Special: The Habibganj-Patna Superfast Holi Special train (01657) will leave Habibganj junction at 4:30 PM on February 28. Patna-Habibganj Superfast Holi Special train (01658) will depart from Patna junction at 1 pm on March 1.

4. Howrah-Raxaul Holi Special: Train number 03041 will depart from Howrah junction at 10:50 PM on February 25. Train number 03042 Raxaul-Howrah Holi Special will leave Raxaul junction at 7:45 PM on February 26.

5. Malda Town-Anand Vihar Holi Special: The Malda Town-Anand Vihar Holi (03429) special train is scheduled to depart from Malda Town at 9:05 AM on February 24 and February 25. The same train will be 03430 Anand Vihar-Malda Town Holi Special and depart from Anand Vihar junction at 5:10 PM on March 6 and March 13.

6. Kolkata-Chapra Holi Special: Train number 03135 will leave Kolkata at 8:05 PM on February 26. The train will reach Chapra via Vardhman, Durgapur and Asansol. Train 03136 Chapra-Asansol Holi special will leave Chapra at 1:20 PM on February 27.

7. Tata-Chapra Holi Special: Train number 08181 will depart from Tatanagar junction at 5:05 AM on February 28. Train number 08182, Chapra-Tata Holi Special will leave Chapra for Tatanagar at 11 PM on February 28.