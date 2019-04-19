Hanuman Jayanti: Thoughtful Messages, Photos To Send To Your Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti Images, Messages, Greetings for Whatsapp groups.

Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram is remembered for his undying devotion towards him. His birth anniversary today is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. His life is a lesson for the devotees who spend the day fasting and remembering him. They recite devotional songs, Hanuman Chalisa and sundar kaand paath is also recited in temples. Lord Hanuman's other names are Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan, Maruti Nandan, Pawanputra. This year, the Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 19, coinciding with Good Friday. Lord Hanuman, son of wind-god Pawan, is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the holy scriptures.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, SMS, Messages, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Status:

Happy Hauman Jayanti: Messages to share on Whatsapp.

Let there be peace and good health in your life.

Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Ram ka hun bhakt main, rudra ka avatar hun

Anjani ka laal hun, nirbalon ki aas hun

Sadguno ka maan hun, main veer hanuman hun

Hanuman Jayanti ke pavan avsar par, sabhi bhakton ko pranam

Hanuman Jayanti status you can use today.

Aaya janm diwasram bhakt hanuman ka,

Anjani ke laal ka, pawan putra hanuman ka,

Lagao sab milkar jayakara hanuman ka,

Sabko badhai ho jandiwas bhagwan ka..

Let wisdom rule your thoughts, let your hopes become true, let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti wishes to share with on Facebook.

Bajrangi teri pooja se har kaam hota hai,

Dar par tere aate hi door agyan hota hai,

Ram ji ke charnon mein dhyan hota hai,

Inke darshan se bigda har kaam hota hai,

Hanuman Jayanti ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.

Hanuman Jayanti photo you can share on social media.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Bhoot pishaach nikat na aavein,

Mahavir jab naam sunavein,

Nasaye rog, hare sab peera,

Japat nirantar hanumat veera,

Hanuman janmotsav ki badhai.

Hanuman Jayanti messages you can share with your friends.

Today I wish that your prayers be answered

May Lord Hanuman guide you to become prosperous and wise in life

Wishing you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

