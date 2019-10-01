Gandhi Jayanti: Images, Messages, Quotes You Can Send On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

2019 Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi was the pioneer of India's freedom movement.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the tallest figure of India's freedom movement. This year is special as the world will mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The government is organising pan-India cleanliness drives to pay special tribute to "Bapu", as he was fondly called. The day is also observed across the world as International Day of Non-Violence. Mahatma Gandhi contributed tirelessly and selflessly to India's freedom struggle. His vision and ideas for India's independence brought the nation together. His ideals continue to inspire the world.

Gandhi Jayanti: Messages you can send on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Be the change that you want to see in the world - Mahatma Gandhi

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. - Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: May we always follow the path of non-violence.

May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti! Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. - Mahatma Gandhi

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: He came, inspired and continues to live in every Indian's heart.



Let's remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: May ideals of Mahatma Gandhi continue to unite us.

May Mahatma Gandhi's words always inspire us to be on the right path and follow our hearts. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi may not be with us, but his ideals are omni-present. Happy gandhi Jayanti.

Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas. - Mahatma Gandhi

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

