10 Inspiring Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Truth, Freedom

Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi inspired the world with his ideas.

New Delhi: On October 2, India will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. One of the most prominent leaders in India's independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi unified peasants and labourers to protest against excessive land-tax and discrimination. Assuming leadership of the Indian National Congress in 1921, Mahatma Gandhi led nationwide campaigns for various social causes and for achieving Swaraj or self-rule. Here are 10 inspiring quotes for you to read and remember the 'Father of the Nation' on his birth anniversary.