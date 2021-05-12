Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images To Share

Eid ul Fitr 2021: It's time to wish Eid Mubarak and share Eid messages with loved ones

Eid ul Fitr 2021: The beautiful festival of Eid ul Fitr is here. Muslims across the world wish each other Eid Mubarak as soon as the cresent moon of Eid is visible. Wishing each other Eid Mubarak and sending messages to people close to us on Eid ul Fitr is hugely satisfying. Eid wishes and messages reflects the happy spirit and great significance of this day. Here are some best Eid Mubarak wishes, messages, SMS and images for you to choose from.

Eid ul Fitr Wishes, Special Messages and Quotes to share with your loved ones

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Special Eid wishes

May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your family on Eid ul Fitr!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Eid ul Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a Happy Eid! May God keep you safe and happy.

May God shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Special Eid messages

I won't be meeting you on Eid this year but warmest wishes going your way. Wishing you a blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring unlimited joy and good health. Eid Mubarak from all of us to your family.

May all our wishes come true on the auspicious Eid ul Fitr. May Allah bless you. Eid Mubarak!

Amid the global health crisis, here is my Dua: May Allah heal the world and bring peace. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Quotes to share

"It is You we worship, and You we ask for help" - The Holy Quran

"Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant" - The Holy Quran

''May Allah calm our minds and make the path easier for us. Eid Mubarak to all of you''

Eid Mubarak!