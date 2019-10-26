On Diwali, 'American Divas' Groove To Hit Bollywood Song. Watch Video

Diwali 2019: The video clip, shot in a garden area, is about a minute long.

Diwali celebrations are in full swing in the United States Embassy in India. A video posted by the Embassy in Delhi shows a group of American women, dressed in colourful Indian dresses, grooving to Bollywood hit number “Dilbar” from the movie Satyamev Jayate as the audience cheers on.

The video clip, shot in a garden area, is about a minute long and is getting lot of traction on social media. “May this festival of relationships take Indo-US relationship to great heights,” posted a user on Facebook. “Happy Diwali and great Job by American Divas,” wrote another user.

“We are already getting into the #Diwali groove! Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song!,” the US Embassy India showed.

Watch video here:

The Indian festival Diwali or the "festival of lights", will be celebrated on October 27, Sunday, across the world. The day marks the coming home of Lord Ram along with wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after an exile period of 14 years. The day of their return was amavas or a new moon day, so people lit diyas in their homes to spread light and welcome them home. The tradition of lighting diyas is being followed since then.

To celebrate Diwali, people exchange gifts and sweet boxes with their relatives and friends. They also clean their homes, decorate it and light diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who is considered the goddess of wealth.

