Happy Dhanteras 2018: Messages, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Day

Dhanteras also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. On this day, Hindus consider it auspicious to make new purchases. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle.

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 5.

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras. May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and life. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ciu3DXOsP9 — Bhupinder Singh (@bhubhupinder1) November 5, 2018

During Dhanteras Puja in the evening, people place seven grains in front of goddess Lakshmi's idol or picture and seek her blessings for prosperity and wealth.

People also keep diyas in front of their houses until to get rid of evil forces and negative energy on Dhanteras.

Israeli Diplomat Maya Kadosh also took to Twitter to wish Indians on Dhanteras.

Greetings & Best Wishes on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras . May the festival & blessings of Goddess #Lakshmi enrich your & your dear ones lives with health, wealth & happiness.. #HappyDhanteras Will be glad that have your pictures of the holiday! pic.twitter.com/6SSaW6MYFS — Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) November 5, 2018

On Dhanteras, people purchase new utensils and ornaments which are believed to bring good luck. Even the purchase of automobiles and home appliances is considered to be good.

Stores and online shopping portals have come out with lucrative offers for their customers.

Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling gold&silver bars with faces of PM Modi&former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee engraved on them.A customer says,"Lord Laxmi&Ganesh are worshiped on every #Diwali &PM Modi is also like God to us.This year I'll buy these bars & worship Modi Ji." pic.twitter.com/aSyUuWjfXO — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, is a time when people loosen their purse strings and go on a shopping spree. Here is a look at how Jamshedpur is gearing up for Dhanteras. #Dhanteras#HappyDhanteras#Diwali#JamshedpurCity#SteelCity#ILoveJamshedpurpic.twitter.com/Ioizgjlq5S — Jamshedpur City (@Jamshedpur_) November 5, 2018

On the occasion of Dhanteras, jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jeweller and Tanishq are offering discounts and cashbacks on select gold and diamond purchases.

