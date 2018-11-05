Happy Dhanteras 2018: Messages, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Day

On Dhanteras 2018, we compile special messages, wishes and images which you can share with your loved ones and deliver them good luck.

Updated: November 05, 2018 14:39 IST
Happy Dhanteras 2018

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 5.

New Delhi: 

Dhanteras also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. On this day, Hindus consider it auspicious to make new purchases. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle.

On Dhanteras, we compile special wishes and images which you can share with your loved ones and deliver them good luck.

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on November 5.

During Dhanteras Puja in the evening, people place seven grains in front of goddess Lakshmi's idol or picture and seek her blessings for prosperity and wealth.

People also keep diyas in front of their houses until to get rid of evil forces and negative energy on Dhanteras.

Israeli Diplomat Maya Kadosh also took to Twitter to wish Indians on Dhanteras. 

On Dhanteras, people purchase new utensils and ornaments which are believed to bring good luck. Even the purchase of automobiles and home appliances is considered to be good.

Stores and online shopping portals have come out with lucrative offers for their customers.

 

On the occasion of Dhanteras, jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jeweller and Tanishq are offering discounts and cashbacks on select gold and diamond purchases. 

A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. (Reuters)

 

A salesgirl inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in Kochi (Reuters

