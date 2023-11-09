Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Happy Dhanteras 2023: This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras, also known as 'Dhanatrayodashi' is celebrated with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm across India. It marks the first day of Diwali week. It falls on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. On this day, people buy gold or utensils. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10.

The word 'Dhan' in Hindi refers to wealth. It is believed that big purchases made on this day yield prosperity and good luck. On Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanwantari are worshipped.

Here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones this Dhanteras:

May Lord Kubera be always around you, showering his blessings. Happy Dhanteras 2023.

I hope this festival of Dhanteras brings good fortune, wealth and prosperity to your life.

May Goddess Lakshmi always be in your heart and help you remain happy and healthy. Wishing you all the good things in life.

Praying that the festival of Dhanteras fills your life with unlimited happiness, peace and success.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with her blessings, happiness, wealth and success. Wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2023.

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we hope that Goddess Lakshmi blesses you with health, wealth and unending prosperity.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi, bless the recipient of this message with good health and great wealth. Happy Dhanteras!

May your happiness multiply and your sorrows disappear. This is my wish on this day for you. Happy Dhanteras!

May the festival of Dhanteras fill your home with fresh hopes and good vibes! Happy Dhanteras!

On this Dhanteras, we hope that the light of the diya fills your home with joy and prosperity. May your business grow and your family laugh through this year and the ones ahead. Happy Dhanteras!