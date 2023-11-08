Dhanteras 2023: Why Is Dhanteras Celebrated? History And Significance

Dhanteras 2023: Puja muhurat is scheduled to last from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on November 10, Friday, this year. The day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera - both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology - to their homes. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantryodashi and it is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras is a combination of two words. 'Dhan' denotes wealth, and 'Teras' denotes the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri, and Lord Kubera are worshipped during the puja. Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Maha Lakshmi, and Goddess Maha Kaali are the three forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped during the puja.

Why is Dhanteras celebrated?

Dhanteras is a celebration of spiritual victory and the Diwali festivities, spanning over five days. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantrari, the God of Ayurveda and health, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity and well-being. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that those who offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantrari on this festival get relieved from all types of diseases and sufferings.

As per popular legend, on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera emerged from the ocean during the "Sagar Manthan," which is why the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. When the Devas and Asuras were travelling over the sea with "Amrit," Lord Dhanvantari emerged last during "Sagar Manthan."

List of items people shouldn't buy on the occasion:

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day, buying sharp objects like scissors, knives, and pins is believed to bring bad luck to the family.

Astrologers say that people should avoid buying items made of iron as well. It is believed that the god of wealth, Lord Kuber, doesn't shower his blessings upon those who purchase iron products on this day.

Shoppers should stay away from aluminium and plastic products during Dhanteras as well. Instead, it is better to buy articles made of metal.

Astrologers say one shouldn't buy anything in black as they associate it with bad luck.

Glassware or items made of glass are also considered inauspicious.

There is a customary practice of not buying oil and ghee on this day. But since oil is one of the major items required during the festival, astrologers suggest people stock up before the day arrives.

Notably, this year, the Dhanteras puja muhurat is scheduled to last from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm, or almost two hours.