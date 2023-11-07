Dhanteras 2023: All You Need To Know About The Festival

Dhanteras 2023: The festival will be celebrated on November 10, 2023.

Dhanteras, the festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on November 10, this year. The day is regarded as auspicious for purchasing valuable items including electronics, kitchenware, and silver and gold jewellery to welcome Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi-both of whom are represented as wealth and success in Hindu mythology. 'Dhan' denotes wealth, and 'Teras' denotes the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. The festival, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, is also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras Timings

This year, the Dhanteras puja muhurat is scheduled to last from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm, or almost two hours. Flowers, garlands, and prasad like lapsi or atta halwa, coriander seeds combined with jaggery, or boondi laddoo can be offered to the gods. Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri, and Lord Kubera are worshipped during the puja. Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Maha Lakshmi, and Goddess Maha Kaali are the three forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped during the puja.

Dhanteras History

The story goes that on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera emerged from the ocean during the "Sagar Manthan," which is why the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. When the Devas and Asuras were travelling over the sea with "Amrit," Lord Dhanvantari emerged last during "Sagar Manthan."

Dhanteras Wishes

On Dhanteras, here are some messages you can send to wish your loved ones:

May Lord Kubera be always around you, showering his blessings. Happy Dhanteras 2021.

Hope this festival of Dhanteras bring good fortune, wealth and prosperity in your life.

May Goddess Lakshmi always be in your heart and help you remain happy and healthy. Wishing you all the good things in life.

Praying that the festival of Dhanteras fill your life with unlimited happiness, peace and success.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with her blessings, happiness, wealth and success. Wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2021.

Keep glowing and growing in life. Wish you a very Happy Dhanteras.