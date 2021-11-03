Happy Deepavali 2021: Popular Diwali Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones

Diwali 2021: Happy Diwali messages, images, status, greetings you can send to your family.

Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights, is a special festive occasion, celebrated across the world. The warmth of the festival is such that it permeates through everyone. The mood is festive as people make rangoli, play cards, dance, shop, pray, have festive food and delicacies. It's a joyous occasion when the light of diya and candles spread warmness in the atmosphere and cheer all around. While you celebrate the beautiful festival of Diwali with your friends and family, exchanging gifts and amidst fun and laughter, here's how you can add to the Diwali fun by sending these specially-curated Diwali messages, quotes, and greetings. Here's to all-things festive, all things Diwali. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021: Deepavali Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, GiFs

May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali!

May this Diwali, come with a beautiful beginning, fresh hope, bright days and new dreams. Wishing you a Happy Diwali

May prosperity and happiness fill your life with the shine of diyas and the echoes of chants.

Beautiful festival of snacks and sweets, everyone enjoying a royal feast, And with love and affection do all hearts beat.

Wish You all Happy Diwali! Be Healthy and wealthy

May this Diwali bring cheer and happiness into your life and life of your loved ones! Happy Diwali!

May the Diwali happiness shines through your face and you have a glorious year ahead!

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul!

Happy Diwali 2021: Images and GIFs you can share on Deepavali. Shubh Deepavali to you and your family. May Goddess Lakshmi's presence and grace guide you and help you realise the ultimate. Happy Diwali! From your favourite sweets to news clothes, to light and smiles everywhere, make this Diwali extra special by forgetting all your worries and celebrating with your loved ones. Happy Diwali!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family in abundance. May the year be a prosperous one for you. Happy Diwali.

Deepavali ka tyohar aapke jeewan mein laaye khushiyon ki bahaar.. Deepavali ki dher saari shubhkamnaayein!

Diwali is a day to light diyas, candles, lights and reflect upon the inner light that dwells in your body. May you find that too! Happy Diwali.

May you get to create special memories this Diwali with the ones you love.

A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love bless you this year. May all your troubles burn away with the candles and you have a fantastic year ahead!

Deep jalao deep jalo aaj Diwali re,

Khushi khushi sab hanste jao, aaj Diwali re!

Happy Diwali to all!

May the Goddess Lakshmi guide you out through every streak of negativity and bless you with wealth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

Wish you and your family a very very Happy Diwali! May the lights guide you and brightness never leave your side.

May the lamp of soul shine with the oil of purity. May the wick of wickedness burn under the fire of truth. Happy Diwali.

I wish and pray for the well-being of you and your family this Diwali. May the divine light guide you and bless you always. Happy Diwali.

On Diwali, let wisdom guide us and remove the darkness in our life. Wish you a very happy Diwali!

May this Diwali bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity. May lights triumph over darkness on this festival of lights. Happy Diwali!

May your desires turn into design and courage becomes your strength this Diwali. May you a delightful year ahead. Happy Diwali! The day reminds us of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, wisdom over ignorance. Here's wishing you a very Happy Diwali.