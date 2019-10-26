Diwali Rangoli Ideas: Here Are Some Cool Rangoli Ideas To Perk Up Your Deepavali

Diwali rangoli ideas: Use flour, diya, flowers, rice and make eco-friendly rangoli this year.

One of the most traditional art forms showcased during Diwali festival is the Rangoli, a coloured pattern draw on the floor using colours, flowers, flower petals, coloured rice, dry flour or sand. On Diwali, you will see a unique rangoli design in every home. Preparation for rangoli starts in advance when people choose the rangoli design and also collect materials to design a rangoli. Apart from Diwali, rangoli designs are made on other festivals like Onam and Pongal. The tradition of rangoli is kept alive as it is passed on from one generation to another generation. Here are some legends linked to Diwali.

Here Are Some Cool Rangoli Ideas To Add More Colours To Your Diwali:

Rangoli Idea 1:

You can use flour, mix it with colours and use it to make an eco-friendly rangoli on Deepavali.

Rangoli designs: On Diwali, use eco-friendly colours to make your rangoli stand out.

Rangoli Idea 2:

Use Coloured Rice

Coloured rice is also another good option to make rangoli. It will look pretty and will also be environment-friendly.

Rangoli Images: Use diyas or earthen lamps to light up your Diwali.

Rangoli Idea 3:

Use a base colour and on top, later it with intricate patterns using water colours, or powdered colours and fill those patterns to make a layered rangoli design.

Happy Diwali: Perk up your Diwali with intricate and layered rangoli designs.

Rangoli Idea 4:

Use flower petals to make an eco-friendly rangoli. Use different colours of flowers and lay them down on floor in a fower pattern. Add diya or earthen lamp in the middle to give it a complete look.

Rangoli images: On Diwali, creatively absorb yourself into making a beautiful rangli design.

Rangoli Idea 5:

Use just diyas to make a rangoli. The lit rangoli will simply stand out if you just keep the earthen diyas in a pattern and then light them up together. Bask in the glory of your creativity and lit diyas.

So this Diwali, let your creative juices flow and and design a memorable rangoli. Happy Diwali!

