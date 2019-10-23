Happy Diwali 2019: Thoughtful Gift Ideas For Cheerful, Bright Deepavali

Diwali 2019: Diwali date this year is October 27, Sunday.

Diwali is round the corner. The streets are lit, homes are being cleaned and decorated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi; markets are buzzing with festive shoppers and grand Diwali sales are being launched every day - offline and online - to catch the attention of more and more customers. The festival of lights is a joyful time when gifts are exchanged between relatives. While you head out to shop gifts for your family, friends and colleagues, keep these thoughtful Diwali gift ideas in mind for a great shopping experience. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2019: Gift Ideas For Diwali Festival

Happy Diwali 2019: Copper tumblers or jars could be a great gift.

1. Diwali gift idea:Copper tumblers

Gifting copper tumblers or jugs or bottles could be a really thoughtful gift, considering copper helps in detoxifying and cleansing one's systems. If water is kept in a copper vessel overnight or for at least four hours before consumption, the quality of the water is enhanced and the water, which is the elixir of life, and constitutes 70 per cent of our body, could be utilised by the body in much better way. Could be a great change this Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2019: Plants are a great way to express one's love for nature.

2. Diwali gift idea: Plants

Plants are another thoughtful gift that once kept indoor or outdoor of home can help purify the air. They look good, add life and zing to the decor and nourishing them gives great joy to the keeper. This could be a great Diwali gift which is cost-effective too.

Diwali gift ideas: You can gift a pair of watch to your dear ones.

3. Diwali gift idea: A pair of watch

You can never go wrong in gifting watches. If it's a couple you are gifting it to, you can get them in pair or get the customised with their names or initials. It would be an ideal gift, a timeless piece that can be used daily and you will also be remembered daily as the hands of the watch tick. The gift receiver's Diwali will also be made if you gift a nice watch to them. Happy Diwali!

4. Diwali gift idea: Home decor items

Home decoration items like a Buddha figure, laughing Buddha, flower pots, wall hangings, paintings, could be ideal gifts and add a nice vibe to the person's home. Home decor items just add to the quality of living, so the Diwali gift should be such that will suit the person's taste and what he/she values.

Diwali 2: Floating candles are ideal for Diwali and keep the atmosphere bright and light.

5. Diwali gift idea: Floating candles

Floating candles just add a beautiful Diwali festive feel in the home. So if you are thinking of a Diwali gift, simply buy some floating candles and bowl to put them in and let the person you are presenting it to use the creativity to further enhance its beauty by adding flower, sparkles, colours among other things.

Happy Diwali!

