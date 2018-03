Happy Chaitra Navratri 2018: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. These nine forms are worshipped and the devotees also observe a nine-day fast. This year, Chaitra Navratri is being observed from March 18, Sunday, to March 26, Monday. The Navratri festival is celebrated five times a year - Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Paush Navratri and Magha Navaratri. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi. Chaitra Navratri is also referred as Rama Navratri as Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day during Navratri festival.

Here are some messages you can send to your loved ones on Chaitra Navratri:







May this Navratri bring you good luck, happiness and prosperity.

Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May Goddess Shakti be your guiding light and you overcome all your life's challenges with ease.

Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May Goddess Shakti keep you on the blessed path of kindness, forgiveness, courage, hard work Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family.



Chaitra Navratri ke paavan avsar par, maa durga aapke jeevan ko sukhad banayein. Chaitra Navratri ke paavan avsar par, maa durga aapke jeevan ko sukhad banayein.



Aapka jeevan mangalmay ho. Sabka kalyan ho. Maa ka aashirwaad sadev aapke paas rahe.



Prem se bolo, jai maata di... shubh navratri!