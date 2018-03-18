Chaitra Navratri 2018: Know All About Its Importance, Dates, Fasting Foods

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra that falls at the cusp of spring and summer. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. These nine forms are worshipped and the devotees also observe a nine-day fast. This year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated from March 18, Sunday, to March 26, Monday. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day during Navratri festival. Chaitra Navratri is thus also referred as Rama Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi.The nine forms of Godess Durga which who are worshipped during Navratri are as follows:On the first day of Navratri, Shailputri is worshipped.On the second day Navratri, Brahmacharini is worshipped.On the third day Navratri, Chandraghata is worshipped.On the fourth day Navratri, Kushmanda is worshipped.On the fifth day Navratri, Skandamata is worshipped.On the sixth day Navratri, Katyayani is worshipped.On the seventh day Navratri, Kaalratri is worshipped.On the eighth day Navratri, Mahagauri is worshipped.On the ninth day Navratri, Siddhidaatri is worshipped.On Mahashtami- the eighth day of the Navratri, kanya poojan/ kanjak poojan (worshipping of girls), is performed where signifying various forms of Goddess Durga.On Mahanavami - the ninth day of Navratri, puja is performed and nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped. Some families also perform the kanya poojan on this day.During Navratri fasting time, foods like Kuttu Ki Poori (Buckwheat poori), Singhare Ka Halwa, Singhare Ke Pakore (Water caltrop is Singhara), Sabudana Vada and Sabudana (Sago) khichdi are preferred for eating.