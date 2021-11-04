Happiness, Prosperity, Opportunity: Sonia Gandhi Greets People On Diwali

The light of a lamp is enough to dispel the densest of darkness, Sonia Gandhi said (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today extended Diwali wishes to the people of the country and emphasised the message of dispelling darkness through love and cooperation.

"I pray to God that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and opportunities of progress and development to every family in India," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

"Deepawali gives us the message that no matter how dense the darkness is, the light of a lamp is enough to dispel that darkness," she said.

That is why it is imperative that the glow of this lamp of hope is kept illuminated in people's hearts, she said.

"The string of lamps on Deepawali makes us realise that all of us in the country can illuminate each other's lives with love and cohesion, and with mutual cooperation, we can dispel the densest of darkness," the Congress chief said.

She urged people of different languages, religions, and creeds to celebrate this festival of happiness together and light the lamp of hope that removes the darkness.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said the lamp gives light to everyone without any discrimination and this is the message of Diwali.

"Celebrate Diwali with your loved ones, may it connect everyone's hearts," he said.

The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted, "This Diwali, let's spread love & positivity, let's strive for peace & prosperity. #HappyDiwali to all dear Indians."