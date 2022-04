PM Narendra Modi today greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint.

May everyone's life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman's blessings, PM Modi said on social media.



