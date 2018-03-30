Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Details About Timings For Puja, 'Muhurat' Here

Bajrangbali, as popularly called by most of his devotees, is believed to put an end to all miseries and hardships faced by his devotes. He is often likened in an all orange avatar and offered boondi, besanor motichoor laddoo.
There are different beliefs regarding the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Many others celebrate choti Diwali as the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Chaitra Hanuman Jayanti is specifically important for those who have a seven and a half, or a two and a half year long influence of Saturn (Shani) in their horoscope. Lord Hanuman is said to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva, born to the Vanar King Kesari and his wife Anjani with the blessing of Pawan Dev (The god of wind).
Usually, the best way to appease Lord Hanuman is to worship his beloved Lord Rama. Chanting 'Rama' is believed to bring the devotees closer to the Vanar God. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa or Sundar Kaand paath to worship him. Offer some tulsi leaves, orange coloured sindoor, and rose and marigold flowers along with ganga jal, chana murki and some ladoos.
Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Muhurat: Purnima Tithi begins at 19:35 on March 30 and ends at 18:06 on March 31.