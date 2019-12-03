Hanging Accused Not Enough: Shiv Sena After Telangana Vet's Rape-Murder

Protests after burnt body of a veterinary doctor found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana. (File)

The Shiv Sena today said that hanging the culprits in the Telangana rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor is not enough as the society needs to come forward to stop the menace.

"The culprits will possibly be hanged in the future, but this is not enough. The society needs to come forward to stop the menace of rape," the party said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

Four men have been arrested after a 26-year-old was raped and murdered in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The men, truck-drivers, saw the woman park her scooter near a toll-booth and leave (she went for a dermatology appointment). They allegedly punctured her tyre and waited. When she returned, they pretended to help, gang-raped her, strangled her and burnt her body to destroy evidence, according to the police.