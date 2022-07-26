Video: These Baaraatis Were Having A Blast, Then The Horse Took Over

The incident has been reported from Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh

Hooves ruined the grooves at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh as a horse, agitated by loud music, put its feet up in the air and stomped across the crowd, injuring at least six people.

A video that has gone viral shows loudspeakers blaring out the hit number, Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge, from Raja Hindustani (1996). The vehicle to which the loudspeakers are attached is surrounded by young men dancing like there is no tomorrow. Some are also seen throwing currency notes in the air.

One can then spot a horse at the corner of the frame. Soon the horse, visibly agitated by the deafening music, puts its hooves up and wades across the sea of dancing men, hitting everyone in the way.

In several parts of Bundelkhand region, there is a tradition of making horses dance. According to reports, the owner of the horse here had tried the same. But the horse went out of control, presumably due to the loud music. As it stomped through the crowd, a stampede-like situation was created as people struggled to stay out of harm's way.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and the rest of the wedding rituals proceeded.