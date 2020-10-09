HAL Employee Arrested For Supplying Fighter Jet Details To Pak's ISI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) today arrested an employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for supplying secret information of fighter aircraft to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, police said today.

The man, identified as Deepak Shirsath, was supplying confidential information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to the Pakistani spy agency through WhatsApp and social media, they said.

"The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI," DCP Vinay Rathod said

Information related to the HAL aircraft manufacturing unit at Ozar near Nashik, the airbase and prohibited areas inside the manufacturing unit were also shared by him, the official said.

An offence under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against the 41-year-old man, the official said.

Three mobile handsets along with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him, he said.