Hajj 2021: All Applications Cancelled, Says Hajj Committee Of India

All applications for Hajj 2021 cancelled: Hajj Committee of India (file photo)

The Hajj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all applications for the pilgrimage this year stand cancelled as Saudi Arabia has said that only a limited number of people residing in the country will be allowed to go for Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular, the committee said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has issued a statement informing that due to the coronavirus pandemic it has decided to allow only citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to attend Hajj this year in limited numbers and international Hajj has been cancelled.

"Hence it has been decided by the Hajj Committee of India that all the applications for Hajj 2021 stands cancelled," the circular signed by Hajj Committee of India's Chief Executive Officer Maqsood Ahmed Khan said.

Last year also the government had decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2020 after the Saudi Arabia conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.