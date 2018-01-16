Haj Subsidy Scrapped, Twitter Says, 'Wonderful News'

In Haj subsidy, the government use to give discounts on Air India flight tickets to Haj pilgrims.

No more place for appeasement politics in "New India". Scrapping of Haj Subsidy is need of an hour. Great decision by Modi Government. Let's bring equality for all Indians. #HajSubsidyEnds - Soubhik Bala (@soubhik_bala) January 16, 2018

Government ends Haj subsidy. The subsidy amount will now be used for educating Muslim girls. Great step towards women empowerment. #Kudos#HajSubsidyEnds - Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar_) January 16, 2018

#HajSubsidyEnds a visionary decision. 700 CR if used on Muslim girls education will definitely change the future of India. Because educated girls will ensure an educated future generation. - Nandan Warnekar (@NThoughts) January 16, 2018

As per Islamic law one should do Haj out of his own earnings, getting subsidy is against Islamic law. Good move by Centre . #Hajsubsidyends - Madhav (@mahesh10816) January 16, 2018

The step towards one nation one law. Thanks @narendramodi Ji for withdrawing #HajSubsidy. You have actuallyended thr politics of caste and religion. Cheers #JaiHind#HAJSUBSIDYENDS - Shreeshingarey (@shreeshingarey) January 16, 2018