Can Probe Anything But Hadiya's Marital Status, Says Supreme Court Hadiya's parents refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan, who returned from Oman recently, and they allege that she was being indoctrinated and will be taken to Syria.

"You can probe anything but not on marital status, marriage has to be separated from any criminal action, aspect and conspiracy, otherwise we will be creating a bad precedent," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said.



"We will only examine whether the court can cancel the marriage. We can't question the legitimacy of her marriage, it is Hadiya who will decide who is a good human being or bad," the judges said.



The two met through a matrimonial website affiliated to an organization, which the National Investigation Agency, believes is linked to terror.



Hadiya's parents refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan, who returned from Oman recently, and they allege that she was being indoctrinated and will be taken to Syria. In May, on the family's petition, the Kerala High Court annulled Hadiya's marriage and ordered her to go back to her parents. Shafin Jahan had challenged the order in the Supreme Court, arguing that as an adult, she has the right to decide.



