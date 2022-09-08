Hackers Delete Data Of Educational Institutes In UP, Demand $1 Million In Crypto

A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation.

A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue.

SP (Rural Ghaziabad) Iraj Raja said police have received a complaint from Sandeep Kumar Yadav on behalf of the foundation. In his complaint, he told police that the hackers stole and deleted all data of students and staff from the computers of the institute.

Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act.

