H-1B Visa Issue Discussed With Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary

US President Trump held both restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi. (File)

India raised the issue of H-1B visa with the United States during President Donald Trump's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the high-tech sectors in the US.

"From our side, the issue of H-1B visa was raised. It was pointed that Indian professionals contribute significantly to the development of high tech sector in the United States," Mr Shringla said during a media briefing in New Delhi.

Noting that there are about 2,00,000 Indian students currently studying in the United States, Mr Shringla said that the two sides discussed that the "area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship."

"There was a realisation that there is a vibrant Indian community in the United States, who contribute significantly, both, to the economy and society. At the same time, it was important that the area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship," he said.

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump concluded their two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, President Trump held both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.