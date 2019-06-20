No Official Communication From US On H-1B Visa Issue: Foreign Ministry

The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the US each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 17:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Official Communication From US On H-1B Visa Issue: Foreign Ministry

The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme comes days ahead of Mike Pompeo's India visit


New Delhi: 

The centre is engaged with the US Congress on H-1B work visas but has not heard anything official from Washington on capping such permits for Indians, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday the United States had told India it was considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there had been no official communication on the H-1B issue, but did not elaborate.

The government remained in talks on the issue of data localisation, Mr Kumar said.

The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the US each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi.

It also comes as trade tensions between the US and India have resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs in recent weeks. From Sunday, India imposed higher tariffs on some US goods, days after Washington withdrew a key trade privilege for New Delhi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

H-1B visaH1B VisaH-1B

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One VisionVijay ShankarSeltos

................................ Advertisement ................................