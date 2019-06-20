No Official Communication From US On H-1B Visa Issue: Foreign Ministry

The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme comes days ahead of Mike Pompeo's India visit

The centre is engaged with the US Congress on H-1B work visas but has not heard anything official from Washington on capping such permits for Indians, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday the United States had told India it was considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there had been no official communication on the H-1B issue, but did not elaborate.

The government remained in talks on the issue of data localisation, Mr Kumar said.

The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the US each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi.

It also comes as trade tensions between the US and India have resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs in recent weeks. From Sunday, India imposed higher tariffs on some US goods, days after Washington withdrew a key trade privilege for New Delhi.