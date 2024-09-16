Gym Operator Beaten To Death In Haryana, 2 Nephews Also Injured: Cops

A gym operator was allegedly beaten to death in a village here by youths late night on Sunday, police said.

The man's two nephews, who came to save him, were also seriously injured in the attack and are being treated in a hospital, they added. A monetary dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack.

An FIR in this regard was registered at the Central police station in Faridabad, they added.

According to police, the victim was identified as Raju Sharma alias Rajesh Sharma (44), a resident of the Ajraunda village in Sector 15A.

As per the complaint filed by Shivam, his uncle had monetary transactions with Kallu Pandit of the same village. Late evening, Kallu Pandit allegedly had a fight with his uncle outside the village and his uncle was attacked late night, he added.

"On receiving the information, I reached the spot with my brothers Naresh and Vicky. There Pandit and many other youths were fighting with my uncle. The accused had rods, iron pipes and sticks in their hands.

"When we tried to save our uncle, they attacked us too. In the attack, my uncle and brothers were critically injured while the accused fled from the spot," he said.

ASI Krishan Gopal, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, adding the accused are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)