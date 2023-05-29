7 Engineering Students Dead As SUV Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Guwahati

The Scorpio SUV, police have found, was overloaded with 10 occupants

Seven engineering students were killed and six others injured when a speeding SUV collided with a pick-up truck in Assam's Guwahati early this morning.

The accident took place near the city's Jalukbari flyover. The speeding SUV crossed over the road divider and crashed with the pick-up truck coming from the opposite side, police said.

The Scorpio SUV, police have found, was overloaded with 10 occupants. The SUV and the pick-up truck were mangled beyond recognition, pointing to the intensity of the crash.

"The speeding Scorpio SUV lost control and collided with a Bolero pick-up truck," said a police officer. The occupants were students of Assam Engineering College and stayed at the hostel, the officer said.

"Out of the 10 students in the vehicle, seven died on the spot," the police officer said. The injured include three students and three passengers of the pick-up truck. They have been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, police said.

The dead students have been identified as Imon Baruah from Dibrugarh, Kaushik Mohan from Sivasagar, Arindam Bhuwal from Guwahati, Niyor Deka from Guwahati, Upangshu Sarma from Nagaon, Rajkiran Bhuyan from Majuli and Kaushik Baruah from Mangaldoi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed anguish over the deaths. "Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families.



Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 29, 2023

The Chief Minister also visited the accident spot this morning.